 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles will abdicate before his coronation?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

King Charles will abdicate before his coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year, Buckingham Palace announced last month.

Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London's Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The monarch's wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, will also be crowned, the palace confirmed.

However, a psychic has predicted that King Charles reign will not be very long or the monarch may abdicate before coronation.

Celebrity psychic Jasmine Anderson has predicted that she feels King Charles will stay on throne ‘anything from a few months to 18 months.’

Jasmine said: "Right off the bat I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.

"To begin with, the date of his coronation is May 6, and we will be in Mercury Retrograde."

She continued, "Since Charles took on the role of King I have felt that his reign will not be a long one.

"But, for how long? I feel anything from a few months to 18 months, but as time goes on the more I feel that he will abdicate before a coronation. This is a possibility."

More From Entertainment:

Emily Blunt says daughters ‘don’t want to watch’ parents ‘on-screen’

Emily Blunt says daughters ‘don’t want to watch’ parents ‘on-screen’
Dave Bautista sends 'Gears of War' pitch to Netflix on Twitter

Dave Bautista sends 'Gears of War' pitch to Netflix on Twitter
Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper

Takeoff’s ‘Celebration of Life’: friends, family pay tribute to late rapper
Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now

Lizzo ‘chases music' in ‘Love Lizzo’, trailer’s out now
Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting

Sandra Bullock fans fear actor may take permanent retirement from acting
Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?

Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?
Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?
Meghan Markle slamming Queen 'values' with 'dangerous' entry in US politics

Meghan Markle slamming Queen 'values' with 'dangerous' entry in US politics
Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death

Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death