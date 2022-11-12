Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ to be ‘playing second fiddle’ to Prince William

Prince Harry was reportedly not impressed to be playing “second fiddle” to his brother Prince William as the Duke of Sussex recently titled his book, Spare.

Royal editor Rebecca English appeared on the November 3 episode of Palace Confidential to share that Harry “quite revelled in it” when he was younger.

“Ken Wolfe, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard, recounts how, in the car once, Harry was playing up, being naughty and William was trying to admonish him,” English continued.

“Basically Harry said, ‘Well it doesn’t matter. You know, I can do what I want because basically, I’m not going to have the responsibility that you will have.'”

She further explained: “I remember, very distinctly, when Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born — I think it was Prince George, Harry was asked by a broadcaster how he felt about going down the pecking order.”

“His answer, I think, was so illuminating. He basically said ‘great, like it means basically I’m one less away from all of that stress and restrain and responsibility that comes with being the heir to the throne’,” English added.