 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey in Hollywood: ‘it feels inclusive’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey in Hollywood: ‘it feels inclusive’
Priyanka Chopra opens up about her journey in Hollywood: ‘it feels inclusive’

Priyanka Chopra has recently elaborated on why it’s “exciting time” to be a part of Hollywood.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, the Quantico star, who has been working in the showbiz for nearly 20 years, said, “As an actor who was always thinking about an opportunity in English language movies because you know they travel universally vs a specific language, this is a really exciting time to not just be able to be a part of cinema no matter where in the world you are from, to be a part of Hollywood.”

The Baywatch actress shared that artists like her who come from “outside of America” have had “a check in the box” for “English international cinema”.

“It feels so inclusive,” remarked the 40-year-old.

PeeCee further said, “Diversity now feels more real to me,” as she mentioned that streaming has given actors the “ability to not just be a part of English-language movies but also they have out movies”.

While talking about how her mother watched Korean dramas all night, the Bajirao Mastani actress commented, “You know it has created such cross-pollination.”

“So, I think it is so exciting to be able to see such incredible diversity. Global diversity in entertainment,” she added.

Earlier, PeeCee returned to LA after a short trip to India where she also performed her duties as a UNICEF ambassador and visited a girls’ school.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa.  

More From Entertainment:

Former royal butler compares Kate, William’s relationship to King Charles, Diana

Former royal butler compares Kate, William’s relationship to King Charles, Diana
Sylvester Stallone says not part of Creed 3 was 'regretful'

Sylvester Stallone says not part of Creed 3 was 'regretful'
Madonna putting intense pressure on Julia Garner as she preps for biopic

Madonna putting intense pressure on Julia Garner as she preps for biopic

Queen Elizabeth stopped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating a ‘disaster’

Queen Elizabeth stopped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating a ‘disaster’

British media’s royal coverage slammed, former broadcaster says ‘things ought to be open’

British media’s royal coverage slammed, former broadcaster says ‘things ought to be open’
Jacob Anderson says Grey Worm has 'no interest in seeing Jon Snow again'

Jacob Anderson says Grey Worm has 'no interest in seeing Jon Snow again'
King Charles mulls giving Kate Middleton big role to save the monarchy

King Charles mulls giving Kate Middleton big role to save the monarchy
Chilean director Sebastian Lelio tackling fanaticism with new film ‘The Wonder’

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio tackling fanaticism with new film ‘The Wonder’
Paris Hilton showers support to Johnny Depp amid backlash over Rihanna show

Paris Hilton showers support to Johnny Depp amid backlash over Rihanna show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ to be ‘playing second fiddle’ to Prince William

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ to be ‘playing second fiddle’ to Prince William
Sylvester Stallone is willing to sacrifice his successful acting career for his family

Sylvester Stallone is willing to sacrifice his successful acting career for his family
'Wakanda Forever' glowing tributes to Chadwick Boseman moved fans

'Wakanda Forever' glowing tributes to Chadwick Boseman moved fans