 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar reveals the reason why he opted out of Hera Pheri 3

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on why he walked away from Hera Pheri 3
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on why he walked away from Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar was one of the most remembered characters from Hera Phera 3 and as he decides to part ways from the film, fans are highly disappointed. Instead of Akshay, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Hera Pheri 3.

Akshay was present at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 where he talked about the film and said, “Hera Pheri has been a part of me. Like a lot of people, I have good memories. I feel bad as well that in so many years, part 3 hasn't been made. But like I said we have to dismantle things. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the script.”

He further added, “I have to do what people want to see. That is why, I backed out. I took a step behind. It is a part of my life and journey for me. I am also very sad that I can't do it. But I am not happy with how the creative things have shaped out.”

The actor also spoke about how Hindi cinema is declining due to limited diversity. He said, “Audience wants something different. It is our fault not the audience fault. We have to give them what they want.”

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani finally has a release date: Deets inside

Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani finally has a release date: Deets inside
‘I wanted to make an impact with my song’: Bilal Saeed about his new song The Umbrella

‘I wanted to make an impact with my song’: Bilal Saeed about his new song The Umbrella

Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods

Jaya Bachchan recalls facing tough time on outdoor shoots during periods
Shah Rukh Khan shares why he believes his upcoming movies will be ‘superhit’

Shah Rukh Khan shares why he believes his upcoming movies will be ‘superhit’
New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'

New mom Bipasha Basu reveals her baby's name: 'Blessed'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a 'baby girl': Report
Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot' collects INR 1 crore on Day 7
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' to end its theatrical run soon
Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries

Radhika Apte says she never underwent any surgeries
Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’

Kangana Ranaut says ‘dumb Instagram is all about pictures’
Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya

Salman Khan confirms a film with Sooraj Barjatiya
Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax

Ayan Mukerji speaks of hurdles he faced during the shoot of Brahmastra climax