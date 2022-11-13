King Charles' relationship with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle has never been same

King Charles III's relationship with his daughters-in law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has never been same.



The world witnessed very sweet moments between King Charles and Duchess of Sussex when he walked the Meghan down the aisle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

Charles and Meghan could have forged a very deep relationship in the beginning, but it suddenly changed when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK for the US after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020, and their tell-all Oprah interview further deteriorated their relationship.

While, Kate Middleton was reportedly left “alone” during her first meeting with the King on his 60th birthday in 2008. At the event, no one even attempted to talk to her as the other guests did not know who she was.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles for seven years, said he chatted to Kate until her then-boyfriend, William, came up to them. But now Kate, Princess of Wales would be “mobbed” if the same event were to happen today.

King Charles also shunned then-girlfriend of his eldest song Prince William, but now Kate Middleton has won the hearts of King and other members of the royal family with her steadfastness, devotion to royal duties, people friendly activities and dynamic personality.

King Charles' recent decisions suggest as he has apparently learnt a lot from the past. The Britain's new King also released a family portrait day before the Queen's funeral in September, showing him with his wife Camilla, son William and daughter-in law Kate Middleton to describe his intentions and future strategy as he gave no space to Meghan and Harry in the picture.