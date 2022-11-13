 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running out’ of stories: ‘Desperate for royal clout’

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly run out of royal clout and are in desperate need of the Royal Family they ‘desperately’ ran from.

These claims have been made by royal commentator Angela Levin, in her interview with Express UK.

She started off by telling the outlet, “Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for the Sussexes to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing.”

“They would have to step in line which I don't think Meghan would want to do.”

“I personally don't think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories - I mean, I don't know how many more stories you can tell about your life - who knows, they might come back.”

Before concluding she also claimed, “But I don't think they would come crawling back. I don't think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really.”

