Sunday Nov 13 2022
Meghan Markle 'dignity' more important than King Charles 'love': 'Won't crawl back'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dignity will not let them come back to the UK, says expert.

Royal biographer Angela Levin believes as much as King Charles III would like to bring beloved Harry back into the fold, the Sussex couple would not take up on the opportunity.

She told Express.co.uk: "Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for the Sussexes to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing.

"They would have to step in line which I don't think Meghan would want to do."

Ms Levin added: "I think they would have to apologise profusely, which I don't know if they would do.

"I personally don't think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories - I mean, I don't know how many more stories you can tell about your life - who knows, they might come back.

"But I don't think they would come crawling back. I don't think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really."

