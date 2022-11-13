 
Sunday Nov 13 2022
Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump ties the knot with long beau Michael Boulos

Sunday Nov 13, 2022


Donald Trump's daughter tied the knot with Lebanese American businessman Michael Boulos.

On November 12, former US President Donald Trump's only daughter with actress Marla Maples, read her vows under the glorious fading sunshine of Florida to billionaire boyfriend, Michael Boulos.

According to People, Tiffany's half-sister and brothers Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Barron Trump were in attendance aside from her parents. Trump's current wife Melania Trump was also seen in the crowd.

Tiffany, after being engaged with Michael for around two years, walked the aisle with her father at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Marla informed the outlet that the wedding cake was modelled after the custom, 7-foot-tall Sylvia Weinstock wedding cake from her and Donald Trump's 1993 nuptials.

Although Tiffany's wedding came four days after the 2022 midterm elections which had soured Donald Trump's mood, Marla assured that the wedding was an apolitical day for the family to celebrate.

"We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics," Marla said.

She further added that the family chose the venue because "this was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world."

Tiffany gave a nod to her husband's family heritage as she dazzled in a long-sleeve wedding gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab. The bride's mother also wore Elie Saab's lavender evening gown.

The groom, Michael Boulos, is the heir to Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria, a multi-billion-dollar trading conglomerate. Michael resides in London, although he is a Nigeria born.

Tiffany, 29, and Michael, 25, made their relationship Instagram official back in January 2019. As per People, the couple first met at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, Greece in the summer of 2018.

The couple got engaged in January 2021, at the end of Donald Trump's term as president.

Wedding pictures:

