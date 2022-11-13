Osman Khalid Butt, Sarwat Gilani speak up in support of 'Joyland'

'Joyland' is a Saim Sadiq's directorial film backed by Khoosatfilms

Amid the ban on Joyland’s nationwide release, actors Osman Khalid Butt and Sarwat Gillani has spoken up in support of the film.

Sarwat, who is a part of this venture, stated: “Shameful that a Pakistani film made by 200 Pakistanis over 6 years that got standing ovations from Toronto to Cairo to Cannes is being hindered in its own country. Don’t take way this moment of pride and joy from our people.”

On the other hand, Osman Khalid Butt also came out in support of the film and said: “Can our cinema please, for once, not be held hostage by what seems to be an entirely arbitrary Ordinance?”

“If the themes of Joyland (and this is a hypothesis – I haven’t seen the film) are too sensitive/mature for general audiences, then give it an appropriate rating. There’s precedent. But don’t deprive us of watching the film, remarked OB.”

Previously, censor board gave green signal to the film and therefore the makers decided to release the film in theatres on November 18. But on November 11th, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revised the decision and revealed that the board has decided to impose a ban on the film as it contains 'highly objectionable material.'



Joyland’s plot revolves around the story of the youngest son of middle-class patriarchal Rana Family, who joins theatre and ends up falling in love with a Trans starlet. His love story elucidates the desires and secrets of the entire Rana family.

Saim Sadiq’s directorial film stars Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gillani in lead roles.