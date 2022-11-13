 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew all alone, not one royal 'bothers to check if he is alive'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Prince Andrew is alienated by the royal family after the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of York, who was made to settle his civil lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre, has been defamed for his life. Andrew was accused of sexually assault Ms Giuffre back when she was a teenager.

A source tells The Sun on Sunday: “It was like a pressure cooker. There was no room to breathe.

“He didn’t understand the consequences. He was essentially forced to step down. He felt ambushed.”

The Duke was told his titles would remain intact “under the protection of his mother” until earlier this year, when the Palace announced to strip his patronages.

Up until her final days, the Queen had been worried about her favourite son.

The insider adds: “The horrific settlement was on her mind until the very end.

“The Queen always wanted to help her son.”

Another insider added: “Not one member of his family bothered to check if he was alive.”

Duke of York is “regaining his strength and ready to fight”.

More From Entertainment:

Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue

Dave Chappelle addresses Kanye West anti-Semitic comments in ‘SNL’ monologue
Anya Taylor-Joy rejected Disney for this role: Find out

Anya Taylor-Joy rejected Disney for this role: Find out
Kate Middleton reminds the world how she ‘continues to save the monarchy’

Kate Middleton reminds the world how she ‘continues to save the monarchy’
Prince Harry considers Kate Middleton, William his 'inspirational couple'

Prince Harry considers Kate Middleton, William his 'inspirational couple'
Meghan Markle urges women to ‘uplift and support’ other women

Meghan Markle urges women to ‘uplift and support’ other women
Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' represents 'rebirth of independent woman'

Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' represents 'rebirth of independent woman'
Christina Applegate reveals she may quit acting due to MS

Christina Applegate reveals she may quit acting due to MS
Denmark Queen delights jubilee crowds after family spat

Denmark Queen delights jubilee crowds after family spat
Princess Diana knew she was King Charles 'sacrificial lamb': 'Cut me dead'

Princess Diana knew she was King Charles 'sacrificial lamb': 'Cut me dead'