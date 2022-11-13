Prince Andrew all alone, not one royal 'bothers to check if he is alive'

Prince Andrew is alienated by the royal family after the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of York, who was made to settle his civil lawsuit against Virginia Giuffre, has been defamed for his life. Andrew was accused of sexually assault Ms Giuffre back when she was a teenager.

A source tells The Sun on Sunday: “It was like a pressure cooker. There was no room to breathe.



“He didn’t understand the consequences. He was essentially forced to step down. He felt ambushed.”

The Duke was told his titles would remain intact “under the protection of his mother” until earlier this year, when the Palace announced to strip his patronages.



Up until her final days, the Queen had been worried about her favourite son.

The insider adds: “The horrific settlement was on her mind until the very end.



“The Queen always wanted to help her son.”

Another insider added: “Not one member of his family bothered to check if he was alive.”



Duke of York is “regaining his strength and ready to fight”.

