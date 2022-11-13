Parineeti Chopra had 'once-in-a-lifetime blessing' while shooting 'Uunchai': See pics

'Uunchai' has been released in theatres on November 11

Parineeti Chopra had a once-in-a-lifetime experience while shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai as she worked with veterans of Bollywood.

Chopra posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle sharing the wonderful moments the veterans and her had in Nepal while shooting for the film.

The caption on the post read: “The moments that made Uunchai.. This shoot was once-in-a-lifetime BLESSING.”

The first picture in the album is worth a million dollar one as the Ishaqzaade actress gets a warm hug from Big B.

While in the other pictures, Parineeti can be seen walking with the veterans holding trekking sticks. In another picture, they could be seen sitting together in a backdrop surrounded with mountains in Nepal.

Uunchai is a Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial film that just got released on November 11th and is receiving immense love from the audience and the critics.



The plot of the film revolves around four friends. Danny Denzongpa’s character in the film wishes to climb up the Everest with his three other friends. But before the wish fulfills, his character dies. The other three friends than decide to fulfill Danny’s dream.