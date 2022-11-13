 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Black Panther star Lupita Nyongo teases major changes for the third film
'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o teases major changes for the third film

Lupita Nyong'o spilt the beans on the third instalment of the franchise in Black Panther.

The Oscar winner discussed on his character's future to Digital Spy that she wasn't sure at the moment, adding, "Right now, it'll take people seeing the film to fully grasp what the possibilities are, and we take it from there. You know, I could not have predicted where we would go with this second film."

"Both imaginatively and just circumstantially, with what happened," Duke added of star Chadwick Boseman's death. "None of us saw any of this happening."

"We did not imagine a world where Chadwick wouldn't be around. It just really shakes you. It shakes you, and it makes you realise, 'Look, the future is far, and the future is unpredictable.' It makes you value the presence a whole lot more when you experience something like that, Nyong'o added.

"This story was borne of that – the urgency of losing him," she added, "and having to refocus everything, and so for me, when I think about imagining Nakia – right now, I'm just looking forward to her getting out in the world, at this stage, and then being open to whatever will come next. But I think what has happened in this film leaves us with quite a few options."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently running in theatres worldwide.

More From Entertainment:

Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble

Aaron Carter’s sudden death leaves his son in trouble
King Charles III’s birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition

King Charles III’s birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition
Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

Kate Middleton pays subtle tribute to Diana on Remembrance Day

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’

EastEnders' Dotty Cotton quits soap after three years: 'Going to miss it’
Kanye West once fired Yeezy employee for suggesting playing Drake

Kanye West once fired Yeezy employee for suggesting playing Drake
Prince Andrew begins charity work to rebuild his reputation

Prince Andrew begins charity work to rebuild his reputation
Remembrance Sunday: Holly Willoughby honours contribution of soldiers in poignant post

Remembrance Sunday: Holly Willoughby honours contribution of soldiers in poignant post
Royal family pays heartfelt tribute to past monarchs

Royal family pays heartfelt tribute to past monarchs
King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis

King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis
King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging

King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging
Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'

Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'
Blake Lively displays growing baby bump as she steps out in stylish pregnancy outfit

Blake Lively displays growing baby bump as she steps out in stylish pregnancy outfit