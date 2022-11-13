Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' shows immense growth on Day 2

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai showed growth in its business at the box office on the second of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 3.64 crore at the box office on its second day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 3.6 crore on its second day in theatres. With no competition from any Hindi film at the box office, Uunchai performed well on its second day despite releasing it on limited screens.

Considering the current numbers and positive reviews coming from the film, Uunchai is expected to experience further growth in its business in the coming days. Moreover, the film should also experience an increase in its business in the coming days as screening is limited to the first week only.

Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles.