Zooey Deschannel hints at future with boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschannel thinks boyfriend Jonathan Scott makes a great father.

During an interview with reporters at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, November 12, 2022, Deschannel gushed over her partner after being asked about her co-parenting experience, calling him “an amazing stepdad, “ via People Magazine.

“I'm a magician, or I'm a clown, I could build stuff,” Scott, 44, chimed in on his role as a father figure to Deschanel's two kids, Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"He's really very highly qualified for the job," Deschanel, 42, told reporters at the event to which Scott also added, "pretty good, yeah."

During the chat on the red carpet, Deschanel also shared the latest milestone of her daughter Elsie, telling reporters she recently participated "in a little play."

When asked by People Magazine if her daughter wants to be an actress, she responded, "I don't know. But she liked it. She enjoyed it."

"She's only 7, so she was great," Deschanel said, before Scott added that Elsie "killed" her performance during the play.

The Property Brothers star and New Girl alum first met while filming for Carpool Karaoke in September 2019, and hit it off almost instantly. Us Weekly confirmed the news of the unlikely romance shortly after Deschanel split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik.

Scott and the 500 Days of Summer actress made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019 after a fright-filled double date with Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan.