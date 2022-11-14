 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
Kate Middleton, Prince William honour King Charles

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Prince of Wales, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton honoured King Charles, who turned 74 on Monday.

The royal couple took to Twitter and wished the monarch a very happy birthday.

Sharing a sweet photo of the King, William and Kate tweeted, “Wishing a very happy birthday to His Majesty The King!.”

King Charles is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, his first after becoming the monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

According to media reports, the King is expected to mark his 74th birthday privately.

Charles was born at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948, in the 12th year of the reign of his grandfather, King George VI.

The first child of then-Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, he was christened 'Charles Philip Arthur George'.

