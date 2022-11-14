North West shares favourite R-rated film despite Kanye’s disapproval

North West has revealed her favourite movie to be an R-rated movie, despite dad Kanye West's disapproval

North West, the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has taken to TikTok to share her favourite movie, which just so happens to be an R-rated flick, despite her father’s express disapproval of the app.

As per The Daily Mail, North took to the video-sharing app on Sunday, November 13, to share a video titled ‘Beginning my day’, set to Katy Perry’s hit song California Gurls, on the official @kimandnorth account that she shares with her mother Kim.

The nine-year-old began her video by sharing how she starts off her morning, claiming that the first thing she does is watch her ‘favourite movie’, which is then shown to be The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The horror flick, starring Vera Farmiga, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for its heavy show of ‘terror, violence, and some disturbing images’.

North then went on to casually share the rest of her morning routine, which included getting her hair done and picking out an outfit for the day.

While North seems to be a big fan of TikTok, her father Kanye has famously been against her use of it, even calling out her mom Kim for allowing her to use the platform without his approval; Kim and Kanye are now divorced and co-parent their kids.