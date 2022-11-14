Prince William to break 250-year-old royal tradition when monarch

file footage

Prince William is expected to break away from a 250-year-old royal birthday tradition that dictates the monarch to have two birthday celebrations, reported Mirror UK.



As King Charles III is celebrating his 74th birthday today, November 14, 2022, it has been highlighted that he will mark another birthday celebration later next year as part of royal tradition.

Charles is expected to celebrate two birthdays from June, 2023 onwards, just as his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, had two birthdays; her actual birthday in April and then an ‘official’ royal celebration on the second Saturday of June.

The new monarch, who ascended the British throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September this year, will continue the royal tradition that is marked with a Trooping the Colour parade in central London, first introduced to royalty in 1748.

The ceremony was then moved to June each year on the request of King Edward VII, whose birthday also fell in November and who believed that June would be the perfect sunny month to mark the official celebrations.

However, this also means that when Prince William ascends the throne, he will break tradition with just one birthday, as his real birthdate falls in June already.