Prince William fears ‘damaging’ onslaught by Netflix

Prince William is reportedly petrified of the incoming onslaught from Netflix.



A close friend of Prince William offered these insights during their interview with The Times.

The pal began his interview by explaining how the present-day portrayal of the Royal Family and branded it “damaging.”

The close friend was quoted telling the outlet, “He has spoken about it, and now, as it is coming closer to the present, he is particularly concerned about it.”

At the end of the day “William does think it is damaging,” and while “The royal family know a lot of it is nonsense,” it is “really harsh and hurtful” at the same time.