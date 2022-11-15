Kourtney Kardashian wishes birthday to 'soulmate' Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is sending love to her husband Travis Barker on his birthday.

Turning to her Instagram this week, the POOSH founder wrote: "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born. Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker. you have changed my life forever."

Replying to his wife, Travis wrote in the comments: "My soulmate, I love you forever."



Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, also went on to praise the Blink-182 rapper: "Happy birthday to my son in law @TravisBarker.



"You are the most amazing dad, stepdad, husband, uncle, son, and friend! @TravisBarker."



She continued: "You are so kind, thoughtful, generous, creative, talented, and I'm so happy to have you as part of our family!"

