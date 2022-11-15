 
'The Good Doctor' 100th episode pulled by ABC for Mike Pence special

ABC moved to put the highly-publicized 100th episode of The Good Doctor on ice. The network has instead put former vice-president Mike Pence, in the first prime-time interview since Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to TVLine, the medical drama 100th episode will be shifted to Monday, Nov. 21, in its standard 10 pm time slot.

In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy and Danica Powell find themselves “at odds when it comes to their patient’s surgery,” according to the official synopsis. 

“Meanwhile, when the hospital loses power, Lea and Andrews are forced to come up with a quick solution or risk a total shutdown that could risk patients’ lives.”

