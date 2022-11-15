Martin Freeman wants to do 'Sherlock' again: 'I'm a sucker for a good script'

Sherlock star Martin Freeman is open to reprising Doctor Watson in the BBC's critically hit-drama show.

According to Radiotimes, the Hobbit actor said in the chat show of Jonathan Ross Show related to the highly-popular show, "it's never a completely shut door," however, admitting, he doesn't know whether Sherlock will ever return to screens.

"I don’t know," he emphasises. "Personally, I’m a fan of things being finite. I like things ending. I think it’s natural for things to end."

However, the 51-year-old is also interested in the future of the series if Steven Moffat's much-loved drama series were ever to be revived.

"But I’m also a sucker for a good idea and a good script," he adds. "If something comes up that persuades us all – it would have to be us all – then my door would always be open.”