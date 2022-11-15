 
Showbiz
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Uunchai' sees a drop on Day 4

Amitabh Bachchan's recently released film Uunchai witnessed a drop in its business at the box office on the fourth day of its theatrical release as the film collected INR 1.7 crore at the box office on its fourth day in theatres, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the film collected INR 1.7 crore on its fourth day in theatres. However, its business on the third day was around 300% more than that on Day 4 as the film collected INR 4.7 crore on the third day.

This takes the total collection of the film to INR 11.8 crore in three days. Sooraj Barjatiya's directorial Uunchai was released in theatres on November 11 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. 

The film follows the story of three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp in order to fulfil their fourth friend's last wish. The film is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media and Mahaveer Jain Films.

