Wednesday Nov 16 2022
King Charles 'extremely sensible' decision to diss Prince Andrew on birthday

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

King Charles III is lauded for his decision in pushing Prince Andrew farther away form the public life.

On his 74th birthday, the monarch announced that he would like to add to the list of Counsellors of State in addition to Prince Harry and Andrew.

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes that His Majesty has made the right decision about his defamed brother, early on in his career.

Mr Fitzwilliams told the Mirror: "This is a very good example of King Charles making an extremely sensible necessary decision, very early in his reign and the fact it's announced on his birthday is no accident.

"The news breaking on his birthday says it all.

"Since Andrew is in disgrace and that is most unlikely to change, the situation had been perilous.

He continued: "Public opinion is solidly against Andrew and there is absolutely no chance according to all reports.

“The king is absolute on the issue and so is Prince William. That is that."

