Princess Diana would be ‘very conflicted’ between Prince Harry, William

file footage

Princess Diana’s close confidante and biographer Andrew Morton has claimed that the late royal would be ‘very conflicted’ as her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry remain in a royal feud.

Talking to The Daily Beast, Morton, who penned the infamous book Diana: Her True Story, revealed that the late Princess of Wales always wanted her younger son Harry to be his older brother William’s ‘wingman’, not a ‘hitman’.

Commenting on the title of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, Morton said: “The clue is in the title. He’s called it Spare, so he will obviously be delving into his life in the shadow of his brother. For me, it’s a Cain and Abel story.”

He then went on to state: “I think Diana would be very conflicted now. On the one hand, she would admire the fact that Harry’s made a break and got out and now lives in California…”

“She would have understood that—she herself looked at Julie Andrews’ house in California, she was thinking about living there, she found America a place of openness and opportunity—so, on that side of things, she would have given Harry a round of applause.”

Morton further added: “Where she wouldn’t have a round of applause for him is this dislocation between the two brothers. She always said she wanted Harry to be William’s wingman, not a hitman.”

The comments come as Morton is pushed back into limelight through his portrayal in Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown, season five of which chronicles the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage in the 90s.