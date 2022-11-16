 
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Adele in 'full-on prep' mode ahead of Las Vegas shows: 'She's in great place'

Adele is all set for her upcoming shows in Las Vegas after she canceled the residency just 24 hours before she was due on stage in January.

The Easy on Me hitmaker does not even need her beau Rich Paul to “prop her up” before her big performance at Caesar’s Palace.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Grammy winner is in a “great place” as she is in “full-on prep mode” ahead of the “epic ceremony.”

Paul “has been by her side for a lot of the prep and he will be with her for opening weekend, which is fantastic because he’s amazing when it comes to keeping her calm,” the insider said.

However, Adele is “not in a position where she needs Rich to prop her up, she’s in a great place when it comes to the show and life in general,” the insider added.

“She’s in full-on prep mode right now so the focus is on eating very clean, getting lots of sleep, and resting her voice so she can be tip-top for her shows.”

Adele will begin her Weekends with Adele residency on 18th November and will end on 25th March 2023. 

