Wednesday Nov 16 2022
Mike Tindall recalls embarrassing moment with Princess Royal on reality show

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Mike Tindall recalled an embarrassing encounter with his mother-in-law Princess Anne during his appearance on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here.

The former rugby World Cup winner, who is the husband of Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, has been making waves with his appearance on the reality TV show.

During his recent appearance on the British TV show, Mike recalled he was left red-faced after a blunder at his wife’s 30th birthday – which was 70s-themed.

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s (expletive) and legs – so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did an (expletive) in front of my mother-in-law,” he shared.

“Ripped my trousers, straight in front of her,” he added. “As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not.’ I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Mike joined the Australian bush for I'm A Celebrity..., Tindall told The Sun he was looking forward to the adventure.

He said: “I was always on the fence, but I do think it will be good fun at the end of the day.

