 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
The News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘snubbed’ by war call to ‘shake it up’

By
The News

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been feeling snubbed by King Charles after seeing his ‘royal shakeups’ as call to war.

These claims have been made by royal expert Angela Levin in her interview with The Sun.

“I've been anxious about this for ages,” she started off by admitting. “I feared there would be an occasion where Harry or Andrew would be needed.”

“Charles is using his siblings - his very responsible siblings - and that makes him very secure.”

She also went on to say how “It makes a lot of sense for Charles to do it, but I think Harry will see it as a snub.”

“He's also looking for things. When he came over for his grandmother's funeral and he said he was very disappointed he wasn't accepted warmly enough,” Mr Levin added before concluding. 

More From Entertainment:

Real reason why Jennifer Aniston decided to open up about IVF struggles

Real reason why Jennifer Aniston decided to open up about IVF struggles
Jonathan Pryce compares 'The Crown' to 'Game of Thrones'

Jonathan Pryce compares 'The Crown' to 'Game of Thrones'
King Charles III concerned over his 'troublesome past' revisited in 'The Crown'

King Charles III concerned over his 'troublesome past' revisited in 'The Crown'
Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on painful moment his, Georgina Rodriguez son died

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on painful moment his, Georgina Rodriguez son died

Mike Tindall recalls embarrassing moment with Princess Royal on reality show

Mike Tindall recalls embarrassing moment with Princess Royal on reality show
Adele in ‘full-on prep’ mode ahead of Las Vegas shows: ‘She’s in great place’

Adele in ‘full-on prep’ mode ahead of Las Vegas shows: ‘She’s in great place’

Is Elon Musk inspiration for Netflix whodunnit ‘Glass Onion’?

Is Elon Musk inspiration for Netflix whodunnit ‘Glass Onion’?
Prince Andrew’s Giuffre settlement came out of King Charles’ inheritance?

Prince Andrew’s Giuffre settlement came out of King Charles’ inheritance?
King Charles III threw THIS key question at Prince Andrew

King Charles III threw THIS key question at Prince Andrew

Zoe Kravitz says she’s not sure about marriage while dating Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz says she’s not sure about marriage while dating Channing Tatum

King Charles ‘hot and cold’ with Prince Harry 'over money’?

King Charles ‘hot and cold’ with Prince Harry 'over money’?
Complete list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Complete list of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards