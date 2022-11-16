King Charles III concerned over his 'troublesome past' revisited in 'The Crown'

The Crown has reportedly made King Charles III worried about his image among the youth as his past could ‘overshadow’ the start of his reign.

During her conversation with Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: “Certainly The Crown, along with the imminent release of Prince Harry's biography, have been bumps in the road for the start of the king's reign.”

“But nothing that he's not been able to overcome,” she explained.

“I think, in the case of The Crown ... I think the concern, certainly by the king, is that the younger generation, the Netflix generation, may well tune into the series and not be able to distinguish fact from fiction and perhaps may base their opinion of Charles based on his past and what they've seen represented in The Crown,” Nicholl continued.

"I do know from sources close to the King that one of his fears is that the start of his reign might be overshadowed by the spectre of his past -- and, of course at times, a pretty turbulent and troublesome past," Nicholl shared. "And I think The Crown just goes to show ... those fears weren't completely unfounded."

"But I actually think that Charles has probably escaped from this relatively unscathed," she added. "The palace has chosen not to comment on the latest series of The Crown, and that they're not going to get involved in it in any way,” the expert further continued.

She noted the monarch must be feeling ‘incredibly frustrated that he cannot escape from his past.

“I'm sure he'd rather be able to leave the past where it belongs, as people can escape their 25-year-old history, but not [when they are] the King when he was the Prince of Wales. He's more documented than any heir apparent before him."

"I'm sure by now he's used to it and not prepared to give it too much attention but I think frustrated nonetheless," she shared.