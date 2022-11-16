 
Michelle Obama dishes on her family experience during Covid lockdown

Michelle Obama opens up about her family experience during the Covid-19 lockdown on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

The former First Lady came to the show to promote her new book The Light We Carry which she described as “a little Covid project filled with tools and methods to deal with the uncertainty of the world during the lockdown”.

Michelle told Stephen, “The goal from me, through this book, is to start a conversation,” Michelle explained. “We need to reconnect.”

Reflecting on the isolation during lockdown, Michelle revealed, “The interesting thing is, Barack and I probably did better than most in lockdown because we kinda lived in lockdown for eight years.”

“You literally can’t even go outside for a walk without notifying somebody. Your footprint is smaller than you imagine,” she explained to the host.

Stephen further questioned about how kept herself occupied during pandemic lockdown.

“I was knitting,” added the 58-year-old. 

