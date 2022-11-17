Taylor Swift sparks a return of ‘The Hunger Games’

File Footage

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has just sparked a vast amount of frenzy with the Hunger Games-esque ticket race for her Eras tour.



These insights have been made by some of her fans who have been scrambling for a chance to see the star live.

The first fan poked fun at the entire situation and branded it akin to the Hunger Games.

They wrote, “The Taylor Swift ticket presale is proof that the Hunger Games could actually happen in real life.”

A second fan later chimed in and pointed out how “if anything will force ticketmaster to finally get their s–t together it’ll be hundreds of thousands of angry taylor swift fans willing to murder someone in cold blood for eras tour tickets.”