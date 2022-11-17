Meghan Markle accused of wanting the spotlight ‘all to herself’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been called out on her desires to ‘constantly be in the know’ and ‘hogging the spotlight’.



The conversation arose once royal commentator Angela Levin started to question, "Are they really up there with earlier award winners?”

She also went on to tell the Daily Mail, “Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact.”

“Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven't received invitations to all the right parties so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound.”

Before concluding Ms Levin also sneaked in a jibe against the former royal and added, “Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top. She should be careful as it could all crumple.”