King Charles III to follow Queen ‘tradition’ for Christmas, plans laid bare

King Charles III will reportedly continue an important tradition of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas as the Royal Family will come together for a dinner at Sandringham.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a royal expert dishes on the family’s plans for the upcoming ceremony. “Christmas is always a really special time for the royal family,” said Katei Nicholl.

"They do traditionally come together and that has always been at Sandringham and my understanding is that King Charles III is going to follow his mother's tradition and host a family Christmas at Sandringham this year,” Katie said.

The expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan have been invited to the festival.

“Harry and Meghan have been invited for Christmas,” she added. “But it's our understanding that they weren't coming over to the U.K. They will be spending the holiday season in California.”