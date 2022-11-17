 
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Christine McGuinness all smiles as she attends glamourous event after Paddy split

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Christine McGuinness looked sizzling in a chic skintight leather miniskirt as she attended a glamourous event in London.

The television personality, 34, attended the Pour Moi x India Reynolds Christmas Launch and Fashion Show.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star was looking out of this world as she wore a figure-hugging black leather mini dress along with matching knee-high leather heeled boots.

She also carried a matching black bag by her side and also went for full glam makeup including a smokey eye and nude lip gloss.

The events come after Christine has made a string of solo appearances following her split from her husband of 11 years Paddy McGuinness.

The pair announced their split in July.

Photo credits: DailyMail
In a joint statement, which they both shared on their social media, they wrote: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our life personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

More From Entertainment:

