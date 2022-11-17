Fatima Sana Shaikh shares candid pictures of her amid epilepsy day

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in 'Sam Bahadur' opposite Vicky Kaushal

Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh recently opened up about battling with epilepsy and therefore today, she shared a few of her while trying to spread awareness on epilepsy day.

Shaikh shared a bunch of pictures, looking all fresh and cute, with a caption that read: “Happy epilepsy day. And a photo dump of selfies. Give a tight hug to anyone who has epilepsy today. And to everyone who is going through it, give yourself a pat on your back. Sab khush, toh hum khush. Baaki, life maine zyaada tension nahi lene ka (sirf dene ka).”

A few days back, the Dangal star made this revelation by saying: “Was diagnosed when I was training for Dangal. I got an episode and woke up straight at the hospital… Then I learned about a disease called epilepsy. Was in denial first (for five years). And now, I have learnt to embrace it, and work and live around it.”



Fatima also stated that she doesn’t want to share her medications because she doesn’t want anyone to follow her prescription, rather she asked everyone to follow your doctor’s prescription.



On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to feature in Dhak Dhak and Sam Bahadur.