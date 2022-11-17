 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 17 2022
Rihanna radiates glow in blue as she spotted in Santa Monica

Rihanna cut a chic figure in an eye-catching suit as she was spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica.

The Diamonds crooner,34, radiated glow in a bold Balenciaga X Adidas coat and in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The diva added more inches to her height with a pair of blue thigh-high heeled boots and carried a matching £2.3k handbag.

The Umbrella hitmaker accessorised her look with a dazzling gold necklace and matching stud earrings while sporting a pair of stylish white sunglasses.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Rihanna opted for a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, teamed with a nude lips.

Rihanna reportedly wants more babies with A$AP Rocky in the future, six months after welcoming a son with him.

The multi-platinum mogul and her rapper boyfriend, are 'so in love' and can't wait to grow their family, a source has told Entertainment Tonight. 


