Jennifer Aniston appears in all-black ensemble in Los Angeles

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston looked somber in black outfit as she made first public appearance after her father's death.

The Friends alum amazed fans in body-fitted black outfit. She wore aviator style frames to cover her eyes from the LA sun in while on the set of The Morning Show.



Aniston looked out of this world as she put her famous style on display. She left her hair lose to elevate her look.

It was first appearance of the actress since she announce her father's death earlier this week.

The versatile star paid a special tribute to her father as she wrote: “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston.”

John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama “Days of Our Lives" has died.

Aniston made the announcement on Instagram Monday as she wrote: “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain."

