Kate Middleton, Prince William's new profile photos add to Harry and Meghan's worries

King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton apparently teased Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their new smiling photos as they tweaked their Instagram and Twitter accounts this week.



The senior royals updated their profile photos from Remembrance Day shots to less somber photos. Both the couples are seen smiling in their new profile pics, apparently teasing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that they are very happy without them.

Charles and Camilla shifted their Royal Family avatar from a 2009 pic to a favorite formal portrait captured in 2018.

Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, also updated their profile shot from a 2018 Festival of Remembrance photo with a go-to laughing snap from a 2020 tour of Ireland.

Courtiers have also loaded new cover photos for the two royal couples, which showed poppy crosses in the Field of Remembrance during the solemn period of Remembrance Day.

The Britain's new king and his wife's cover pic is now a bright shot of Buckingham Palace, while Kate and William's page is now a graphic highlighting the Earthshot Prize.