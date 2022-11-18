 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski wants to be with 'multiple men', Pete Davidson is not enough

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski is exploring the idea of dating various men.

The supermodel, who is currently making rounds on the internet over her association with comedian Pete Davidson, says she does not want to engage in monogamy. 

She said on TikTok this Thursday: “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.”

Commenting on her video, fans trolled :“I mean…ur well on ur way! Brad Pitt, some nyc dj, Pete Davidson, in a span of a couple of months lol and that’s just what we know."

Earlier, Us Weekly confirmed that Emily and Davidson “have been talking for a couple months now.”

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is," they revealed.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'moaning' to Princess Anne as Britain struggles: 'Diana was right'

King Charles 'moaning' to Princess Anne as Britain struggles: 'Diana was right'
Prince Harry 'cannot be offended' as King Charles adds help in UK

Prince Harry 'cannot be offended' as King Charles adds help in UK
Queen Elizabeth did not like aides holding her umbrella: Here's Why

Queen Elizabeth did not like aides holding her umbrella: Here's Why
Elon Musk mother pleads media to 'stop being mean' to her 'genius' son

Elon Musk mother pleads media to 'stop being mean' to her 'genius' son
Questions raised over Meghan Markle's interview with Sophie Trudeau

Questions raised over Meghan Markle's interview with Sophie Trudeau

The Crown: Diana actor Elizabeth Debicki says role felt 'insurmountable' at first

The Crown: Diana actor Elizabeth Debicki says role felt 'insurmountable' at first
Drake, 21 Savage agree not to use 'Vogue' trademarks to promote No. 1 album

Drake, 21 Savage agree not to use 'Vogue' trademarks to promote No. 1 album
Prince William's negative character trait revealed

Prince William's negative character trait revealed

King Charles confronted Prince Andrew for pestering dying Queen: report

King Charles confronted Prince Andrew for pestering dying Queen: report

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments

Charlize Theron under fire over Afrikaans 'a dying language' comments
Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr shares secret about his 20-year marriage with Sarah Michelle Gellar
Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why

Keke Palmer says she ‘was trapped’ by Nickelodeon fame: Here's why