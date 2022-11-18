 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth did not like aides holding her umbrella: Here's Why

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II never let anyone hold her umbrella for her, reveals an author.

Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth writes on The Oldie Magazine, explaining how the former monarch felt uncomfortable if somebody else did the job for her.

He said: "When she had gone I reprimanded William Waldegrave (the Oxford Union President, now Baron Waldegrave) for not carrying the monarch's umbrella for her as he escorted her across the courtyard in the rain.

"He told me 'The Queen insists on holding her own umbrella - always. If someone else holds it, the rain trickles down her neck'." 

This comes months after the Queen's passing. Her Majesty breathed her last at Balmoral Castle during summer this year.

