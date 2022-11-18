 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
Prince Harry 'cannot be offended' as King Charles adds help in UK

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly upset with father, King Charles III, for giving away his royal role.

The 74-year-old monarch, who appointed Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the Counsellors of State, has made Harry feel that his duties are slipping away.

Royal expert Megyn Kelly told Paul Murray: "Royal experts are saying he's going to be very deeply offended by King Charles's latest move.

"It basically about King Charles needing a day off and who's going to [substitute] in for him."

She added: "Typically it would be the top four adults in the line of succession, which would be him two sons and, I think Princess Beatrice and one other person, in any event, oh it would be Prince Andrew.

"[Charles] has basically said Prince Andrew's out and Prince Harry's out, and instead add in my brother and sister who are not in the top four in the line of succession.

"So he's subbing his brother and sister who are active royals, Edward not Andrew."

She continued: "They are active royals, they're in England, and they can do their job when on a day-to-day basis, unlike Harry who's, you know, out there in Montecito with the Duchess of Duplicity.

"So he cannot do it, he shouldn't be offended," Kelly noted.

