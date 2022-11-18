King Charles played Andrew card to have Queen make Camilla 'Queen Consort'

King Charles III played Andrew card to convince Queen Elizabeth II to make Camilla Queen Consort.

Her Majesty, who was against Camilla over a number of years, decided to bestow her the auspicious title during her Platinum Jubilee speech.

An insider, however, has now revealed that Queen was forced to make a choice by eldest son Charles, who in turn promised defamed brother Prince Andrew's exit from sex scandal.

A Palace insider told National Enquirer: "It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy – and Charles seized it."



"I'm told Charles knew Her Majesty was desperate to get Andrew off the hook at any cost – and he named his price to do it."



He said, "Charles was in a position where he needed the queen to endorse Camilla as they approached the Platinum Jubilee...and these things converged."



The palace courtier furthered, "They didn't have a clue this was coming. Now we know the truth. Charles apparently realized the millions Her Majesty wanted to spend to bail out Andrew would effectively come out of his own inheritance – and he made his mother an offer too dangerous to ignore. If Her Majesty refused his proposal, Charles would reject Andrew's settlement deal, plunging the royals into yet another scandal."

In February, the monarch eventually announced to name Camilla Queen Consort when Charles makes King.