BTS RM expresses love for his labelmates in new post: Deets inside

BTS RM showed love for his labelmates by promoting their songs in a new social media post.

On November 17, RM took to his Instagram account to post screenshots of the music of his fellow artists who also belong to the official label of the band HYBE.



The songs that RM shared include Impurities by LE SSERAFIM, Hype Boy by NewJeans, 0X1=LOVESONG by TXT, Darl+ing by Seventeen, DM by 9, Upper Side Dream by ENHYPEN, and Run BTS by his group, BTS.

Recently, RM also surprised his fans by announcing the release of his solo album. which is coming out next month.

The 28-year-old singer has unveiled the title of the album, Indigo. RM will be the third member of the BTS to release his first solo single album after J-Hope and Jin.