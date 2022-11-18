 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK holds title of highest grossing girl group in US

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

BLACKPINK holds title of highest grossing girl group in US
BLACKPINK holds title of highest grossing girl group in US

BLACKPINK created history as they earned more than 3 million dollar from a recent concert in the United States.

On November 17, Allkpop reported that BLACKPINK earned over 3 million USD with their performance at the Prudential Center in Newark on November 14-15.

The girl group grossed an impressive amount of 3.298 million USD for each night concert in Newark city of the United States.

BLACKPINK began their Born Pink world tour on October 15 from Seoul and will end on June 21, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.

The group's world tour destinations include major cities in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America.

Previously, BLACKPINK label announced the confirmation of the group's return from the world tour, which is expected on August 19, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors
‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales

‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales
Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski
'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?
BTS' Jin breaks sales record with 'The Astronaut': Report

BTS' Jin breaks sales record with 'The Astronaut': Report
Brooklyn Beckham teases wife Nicola Peltz amid glamorous photoshoot

Brooklyn Beckham teases wife Nicola Peltz amid glamorous photoshoot

Meghan Markle lost Princess Diana engagement ring due to 'selfless' Harry

Meghan Markle lost Princess Diana engagement ring due to 'selfless' Harry
BTS RM expresses love for his labelmates in new post: Deets inside

BTS RM expresses love for his labelmates in new post: Deets inside
Kim Kardashian to set boundaries with Pete Davidson after Emily Ratajkowski romance

Kim Kardashian to set boundaries with Pete Davidson after Emily Ratajkowski romance

Barack Obama, Trevor Noah discuss mid-term elections on ‘The Daily Show’

Barack Obama, Trevor Noah discuss mid-term elections on ‘The Daily Show’