 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked: See photos

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khans first look from upcoming romantic film leaked
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all set to collaborate for the first time for an upcoming untitled romantic film.

The stars were seen together on the set of Laxman Utekar's untitled next film, and their photos have been leaked on the internet.

In a leaked photo, Sara wore a floral printed saree whereas Vicky was seen in a casual-colored blocked t-shirt.

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khans first look from upcoming romantic film leaked: See photos

The viral photos have left fans excited, and their excitement can be seen as they flooded social media with comments.

One wrote that "They're gonna be so cute on screen!", while another commented, “We cannot wait for this one”.

Laxman Utekar has not unveiled the name of his directed upcoming film yet. Recently, Sara shared a picture from the film set and revealed that the film shooting has been wrapped.

More From Showbiz:

Maria B extols Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Deets inside

Maria B extols Punjab government over Joyland’s ban: Deets inside
Feroze Khan extends support to Maria B on #BanJoyland movement

Feroze Khan extends support to Maria B on #BanJoyland movement

Nawazuddin Siddiqui describes experience of Haddi, ‘Incredible’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui describes experience of Haddi, ‘Incredible’

‘We’ve some very interesting conversations’: Sunny Kaushal on his bond with Katrina Kaif

‘We’ve some very interesting conversations’: Sunny Kaushal on his bond with Katrina Kaif
Fatima Sana Shaikh shares candid pictures of her amid epilepsy day

Fatima Sana Shaikh shares candid pictures of her amid epilepsy day
Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up London schedule of her film with Hansal Mehta: See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps up London schedule of her film with Hansal Mehta: See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' re-releases in theatres

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' re-releases in theatres

India Lockdown trailer makes audience relive horrors of lockdown

India Lockdown trailer makes audience relive horrors of lockdown

Vijay Deverakonda takes pledge to donate his organs

Vijay Deverakonda takes pledge to donate his organs

Punjab govt swings axe on 'Joyland' after Federal govt nod

Punjab govt swings axe on 'Joyland' after Federal govt nod
Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Chhartriwali' to release on OTT soon

Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Chhartriwali' to release on OTT soon
Jungkook, V sprinkle a twist on ‘#RunBTSchallenge’

Jungkook, V sprinkle a twist on ‘#RunBTSchallenge’