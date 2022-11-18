Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked: See photos

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's first look from upcoming romantic film leaked

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all set to collaborate for the first time for an upcoming untitled romantic film.



The stars were seen together on the set of Laxman Utekar's untitled next film, and their photos have been leaked on the internet.



In a leaked photo, Sara wore a floral printed saree whereas Vicky was seen in a casual-colored blocked t-shirt.

The viral photos have left fans excited, and their excitement can be seen as they flooded social media with comments.

One wrote that "They're gonna be so cute on screen!", while another commented, “We cannot wait for this one”.

Laxman Utekar has not unveiled the name of his directed upcoming film yet. Recently, Sara shared a picture from the film set and revealed that the film shooting has been wrapped.