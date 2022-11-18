Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian has nothing but best wishes for her ex-beau Pete Davidson after he moved on with Emily Ratajkowski a few months after their split.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Skims founder knows the model for some time and “approves” of the budding romance of the comedian with her.

“She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him,” the source said,

“They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together. She is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is.

“They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other,” the insider added.

The source went on to say that The Kardashians star “thinks Emily is a wonderful woman and a good mother," while adding, “She admires how hardworking she is.”

“Kim truly appreciates any woman that can balance motherhood with a career because she knows how hard it is,” the insider revealed.