 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Reuters

‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 18, 2022

‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales
‘Disenchanted’ once again flips narrative of Disney fairytales

The Disney sequel film “Disenchanted” premiered in Hollywood on Wednesday following its predecessor, “Enchanted,” by flipping the narrative of typical Disney fairytales.

When “Enchanted,” the tale of a cartoon princess being transported to modern-day New York, was released in 2007, it won the hearts of both critics and audiences.

Now, actor Amy Adams is making her magical return as Giselle, who accidentally becomes the villain of the story as an evil stepmother to her stepdaughter Morgan, portrayed by Gabriella Baldacchino.

Adams told Reuters that it took her a second to enjoy the evil aspect of her character.

"Honestly, when I first started being mean to her, I felt so horrible because it was so antithetical to Giselle, and it just did not feel good when I did that," said Adams.

"But then we kind of got into it and when Giselle started peeking through and there was the back and forth, that was a lot of fun."

The sequel, once again directed by Adam Shankman, brings back Giselle's now husband, Robert, played by Patrick Dempsey, as well as James Marsden as Prince Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy, who have been living in the fantasy realm of Andalasia since the last film.

While Giselle explores her darker side, the other major villain of the film is Malvina, played by Maya Rudolph.

Rudolph said she enjoyed nothing more than fighting against Adams' Giselle using "wands and nails to throw spells at each other and crowns, the whole thing."

"Having seen the first film, knowing what the idea would be. It's a fairy tale that's aware of itself and that's the most fun," she added.

“Disenchanted” begins streaming on Disney+ on Nov. 18.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors

Emily Ratajkowski adds fuel to fire regarding her and Pete Davidson dating rumors
Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard sister Whitney recalls dealing with harassment post Johnny Depp trial

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski

Kim Kardashian ‘legit happy’ for Pete Davidson as he moves on with Emily Ratajkowski
'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?

What will happen if King Charles abdicates?
BTS' Jin breaks sales record with 'The Astronaut': Report

BTS' Jin breaks sales record with 'The Astronaut': Report
Brooklyn Beckham teases wife Nicola Peltz amid glamorous photoshoot

Brooklyn Beckham teases wife Nicola Peltz amid glamorous photoshoot

Meghan Markle lost Princess Diana engagement ring due to 'selfless' Harry

Meghan Markle lost Princess Diana engagement ring due to 'selfless' Harry
BLACKPINK holds title of highest grossing girl group in US

BLACKPINK holds title of highest grossing girl group in US
BTS RM expresses love for his labelmates in new post: Deets inside

BTS RM expresses love for his labelmates in new post: Deets inside
King Charles does not have power to strip Meghan Markel, Prince Harry, Andrew titles?

King Charles does not have power to strip Meghan Markel, Prince Harry, Andrew titles?
Kim Kardashian to set boundaries with Pete Davidson after Emily Ratajkowski romance

Kim Kardashian to set boundaries with Pete Davidson after Emily Ratajkowski romance