Friday Nov 18 2022
Kate Middleton honors Ukrainians with THIS sweet gesture during Reading visit

Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre, where she met displaced Ukrainian families on Thursday.

The Princess of Wales learned more about how the Centre is supporting the local community and families of those arriving in the U.K. as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kate was greeted with a traditional Ukrainian cake. She also received a special piece of art created by a 5-year-old girl who wrote, "Kate I love you," alongside a heart and rainbow drawings.

The royal also posed alongside the young girl for a photo together, with the girl was seen taking a seat on Kate's lap.

The Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge opted for a subtle outfit choice, which was also a sweet nod of support to Ukraine.

She wore a blue dress with yellow polka dots, representing the colors of the country's flag and complete the look with a camel coat.

She also lauded the Centre’s inspirational work in a post shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account.

“It is amazing to see the work being carried out and lots of people are coming out to support the Ukrainians here.”

“It’s also fantastic that The Royal Foundation has been able to help support First Lady Olena Zelenska’s mental health strategy in recent weeks and will continue to do so moving forward.”

The caption was accompanied by a video reel of Kate’s visit to the Centre where she met a number of children and families.

