Friday Nov 18 2022
Suniel Shetty reacts to sudden deaths in gym: 'The problem lies in the supplements'

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Raju Shrivastava and Siddhaath Vir Surryavanshi died while working out in the gym
In the recent times, a lot of celebrity deaths have been reported while working out in the gym therefore actor Suniel Shetty has reacted to it by saying that it is all in the supplements they took.

Shetty added that: “The problem lies in the supplements they take, the steroids they consume. The workout is not the problem. No, they are not stretching themselves beyond their limits. It’s heart failure and not heart attack when one indulges in supplements and steroids. “

He went on to say: “Also, it is about eating right and getting the right amount of sleep. All these play a role. And mind you, by eating right I don’t mean dieting. By eating right I mean nutrition. The nutrition has to be correct and adequate, reported IndiaToday.”

Recently, actor Raju Shrivastava and Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi reportedly died while working out in the gym, since then there has been talks about sudden deaths in gym.

Previously, Salman Khan’s 50 year-old bodyguard Sagar Pandey also died in the gym. Moreover, Puneeth Rajkumar, who was a south Indian actor passed away while working out in the gym on October 29, 2021.

