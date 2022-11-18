 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
Web Desk

Martha Stewart gushes over Brad Pitt in her latest interview:’ He Is So Cute'

Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Martha Stewart is showering love on Hollywood's handsome hunk Brad Pitt.

During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the lifestyle icon opened up about her desire to meet Brad Pitt, gushing over the actor when asked by Fallon if there was any celebrity she gets starstruck by.

"I've been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram called Brad Pitt," Stewart said, noting that she's yet to meet him but hopes to one day.

"I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures," Stewart added. "He is so cute!"

She went on to note that she's only following a fan account associated with Pitt, who famously doesn't have an Instagram account of his own.

"They're fan pages I guess, I don't know, but whatever it is he looks better and better as the years go by," Stewart said.

Of course, this isn't the first time Stewart, 81, has made her affection towards another male celebrity clear.

She's previously been vocal about how "cute" she thinks Pete Davidson is, telling Drew Barrymore last month how "everybody loves" the former Saturday Night Live star.


