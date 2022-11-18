 
Friday Nov 18 2022
John Stamos supports Lori Loughlin in college admissions scandal: 'She went to f***ing jail'

Friday Nov 18, 2022

John Stamos speaks in favour of former Full House costar and friend Lori Loughlin regarding the college admissions scandal.

Speaking with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast, John Stamos affirmed that Lori Loughlin was "in the way background" of the scandal.

As per Daily Mail, the actor also said that Loughlin has suffered enough for her crimes as she served her punishment in prison.

He added, "She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids and she went to f***ing jail, man."

The podcast host, Dax Shepard seemed to be on the same page with Stamos, who referenced how Shepard's "said some really nice stuff about her."

Shepard replied, "We talked last night about you. It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her then people get mad."

Stamos appeared to agree, "If you don’t defend her, then you feel bad because she’s a great person."

Although Stamos had previously been quiet on Loughlin's crimes, for which she served a two-month-long sentence in 2020, he is now coming forward after seeking her permission to speak.

The 59-year-old actor said, "I am going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn't really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background. She didn't know what was going on."

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Gianulli were summoned on account of bribery charges in 2019.

The actress eventually pleaded guilty. She was fined $150,000 for the crime and was forced to complete 100 hours of community service, in addition to serving two months behind bars.

